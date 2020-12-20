Mack recorded half a sack and three tackles in Chicago's 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.
After not finding the sack column in four games, Mack now has 1.5 sacks over the last two weeks, and he could add to that total in a favorable Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, making him a sack -dependent IDP option in championship week.
