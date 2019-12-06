Play

Mack posted a sack and two tackles in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Although Mack now has 7.5 sacks on the season, he's recorded just three over the last nine games, and he's averaging less than two tackles over his last four games, making him a low-floor IDP option in the fantasy playoffs.

