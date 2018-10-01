Bears' Khalil Mack: Collects sack in fourth-straight game
Mack notched a sack and four tackles in Chicago's Week 4 victory over the Buccaneers.
Mack has been absolutely dominant, and he now has five sacks to go with a fumble recovery, forced fumble, interception and touchdown on the season. In leagues that heavily-reward players for big plays, there's no player with greater upside than Mack.
