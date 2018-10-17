Bears' Khalil Mack: Considered 'day-to-day'
Coach Matt Nagy called Mack (ankle) "day-to-day" Wednesday. "We're just going to continue to keep an eye on it and be more cautious than anything," Nagy added.
Mack suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's overtime loss at Miami, failing to tally a sack or force a fumble for the first time this season. With his health currently compromised, his ability to practice is in question, as intimated by Nagy, who wouldn't disclose whether Mack would be on the field Wednesday, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. The Bears' first Week 7 injury report will reveal whether Mack took part in Wednesday's session.
