Bears' Khalil Mack: Could play in Week 1

When asked about Mack's chances to play in Week 1, head coach Matt Nagy said, "Hopefully pretty good," Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nagy also went on to say that the coaching staff will need to assess both his physical condition and mental readiness during the week, so expect more clarity regarding his status after the Bears put in a couple practices later in the week. Should Mack suit up, even for limited snaps, he'll be a plug-and-play IDP option in leagues that heavily reward sacks.