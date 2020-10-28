site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Khalil Mack: DNP to start week
RotoWire Staff
Oct 28, 2020
Mack (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Bears have regularly allowed Mack rest days this season, so as long as he's able to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's contest against the Saints there won't be much reason for concern about his availability. The star pass rusher has notched a sack in five of his last six games. More News
