Mack (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

There's an expectation Mack proceeds as he did last week, when he opened with back-to-back absences before practicing on a limited basis Friday. "It'll be a day-to-day thing, and we'll kind of see as that goes," coach Matt Nagy told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Mack started and played 54 of 64 defensive snaps Sunday against the Patriots, but he went without a sack for a second consecutive contest. Assuming he goes through a similar practice regimen this week, he should be among the pass rushers going after the Jets' Sam Darnold this Sunday.

