Bears' Khalil Mack: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Mack (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
There's an expectation Mack proceeds as he did last week, when he opened with back-to-back absences before practicing on a limited basis Friday. "It'll be a day-to-day thing, and we'll kind of see as that goes," coach Matt Nagy told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Mack started and played 54 of 64 defensive snaps Sunday against the Patriots, but he went without a sack for a second consecutive contest. Assuming he goes through a similar practice regimen this week, he should be among the pass rushers going after the Jets' Sam Darnold this Sunday.
More News
-
Bears' Khalil Mack: Gets green light for Week 7•
-
Bears' Khalil Mack: Should play Sunday•
-
Bears' Khalil Mack: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
-
Bears' Khalil Mack: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Bears' Khalil Mack: Considered 'day-to-day'•
-
Bears' Khalil Mack: Sustains ankle injury in Week 6 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...