Mack finished the regular season with 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles over 13 games.

Aside from an ankle injury that cost Mack a few games while being limited in a couple others, he routinely terrorized opposing quarterbacks by averaging just about a sack per game. He's signed with the Bears through 2022, and he'll be one of the first IDPs selected in next year's fantasy drafts, based on his ability to be an every week playmaker.

