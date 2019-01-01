Bears' Khalil Mack: Dominant first season with Chicago
Mack finished the regular season with 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles over 13 games.
Aside from an ankle injury that cost Mack a few games while being limited in a couple others, he routinely terrorized opposing quarterbacks by averaging just about a sack per game. He's signed with the Bears through 2022, and he'll be one of the first IDPs selected in next year's fantasy drafts, based on his ability to be an every week playmaker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...