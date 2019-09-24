Mack notched a two sacks while forcing a pair of fumbles in Chicago's 31-15 win over Washington on Monday.

In addition to his big plays, Mack also registered three tackles, and after a somewhat slow start to the season, he finally repaid IDP owners with one of his trademark performances. After years of being listed as a defensive lineman, he'll need the big plays to keep coming in order to be an every-week option at a loaded linebacker position.