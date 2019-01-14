Bears' Khalil Mack: Drops out of Pro Bowl
Mack is tending to a sprained knee and will not be available for this month's Pro Bowl, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Time reports.
Mack appeared to suffer the injury during Chicago's wild-card game against Philadelphia. While this doesn't appear to be a major issue for the Bears, it's not clear if Mack is expected to be ready in time for OTAs this spring. The Giants' Olivier Vernon is slated to replace Mack in the Pro Bowl.
