Bears' Khalil Mack: Expected to play Sunday
Mack (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mack will suit up after appearing in just one practice this week. The Bears are unsure how much or how long he'll be able to play.
