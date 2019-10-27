Mack recorded a sack and four tackles in Chicago's 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Mack's sack helped the Bears get the ball back with a couple minutes left in the game to give them a chance to win that they didn't capitalize upon. Since he's been designated this year as a linebacker in IDP leagues, his production is no longer elite, though his potential for spike weeks gives fantasy owners occasional upside.

