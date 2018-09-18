Mack recorded a sack, a forced fumble and five tackles in Chicago's victory over the Seahawks.

Mack is still playing limited snaps as he works his way back into top shape after holding out the entire preseason. Regardless of playing time, he's been an IDP force in his two games with the Bears. On his biggest play of the game, he sacked Russell Wilson and stripped the ball loose, although it was recovered by Seattle. He'll have a chance to be the top IDP performer this year.

