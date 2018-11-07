Bears' Khalil Mack: Full practice Wednesday
Mack (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.
Mack attended Wednesday's walkthrough and proceeded to handle every practice rep. Barring a setback with his right ankle, he's in line to put an end to a two-game absence Sunday against the Lions, who just allowed the Vikings to sack Matthew Stafford 10 times Week 9.
