Mack (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Though Mack has been cleared to play, it's apparent he's not close to full health, which could result in his snaps being more limited than normal. If the injury hinders Mack's impact early on in the contest, it's possible the Bears shut him down entirely in order to avoid a longer-term setback with his ankle. With that in mind, Mack carries more risk than usual in IDP leagues this week, despite his monstrous production (five sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception in five games) to date.