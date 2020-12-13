Mack (shoulder) has been deemed active for Sunday's game against Houston.
The three-time All-Pro battled through a back issue to suit up last Sunday against the Lions, ultimately fielding 81 percent of the defensive workload in a losing effort. A shoulder injury kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but partial participation from the 29-year-old Friday signaled he would have a chance to face Houston. Mack has sustained a high level of play this season overall, as he currently leads the NFC in Pro Bowl voting among outside linebackers. He does, however, carry a four-game sack drought into Week 14.