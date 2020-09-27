Mack (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Mack has been listed as questionable ahead of each of the Bears' first three games, but just like the previous two weeks, he's once again received clearance to play. The star edge rusher played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in both of the first two contests, and he shouldn't face any major limitations Week 3 either.
