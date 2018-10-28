Bears' Khalil Mack: Inactive against Jets
Mack (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Mack has been slowed by the sprained ankle since the Bears' Week 6 overtime loss to the Dolphins and struggled to make an impact while playing through the issue in the Week 7 loss to the Patriots. With the injury sidelining him for two days of practice this week and still presenting complications when he warmed up Sunday morning, the Bears decided it was best to withhold their star pass rusher from action for the first time all season. With Mack in street clothes, Aaron Lynch will likely enter the starting ranks at the outside linebacker spot opposite Leonard Floyd.
