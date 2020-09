Mack posted four tackles in the Bears 27-23 win over the Lions on Sunday.

With the Lions playing with a lead for the majority of this contest, there weren't many obvious passing situations for Mack to take advantage of. Unfortunately, the four tackles he recorded was roughly the average number of stops he recorded in each of his first two years with the Bears. Unless he returns to his prior form as a dominant pass rusher, his IDP value may not align with his reputation as a real-life defender.