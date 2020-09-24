Mack (knee) was limited for the Bears' practice session Thursday.
The three-time All-Pro may face a first-time starter if he is able to suit up Week 3 against the Falcons, as Matt Gono is expected to fill in at right tackle for the injured Kaleb McGary (knee-MCL). Though Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has expressed confidence in the 24-year-old, Gono has only twice played 50-plus percent of the offensive snaps in an NFL game. Atlanta's offense has allowed just three sacks through two games, but the uber-talented Mack has potential to tee off Week 3 if he can go.