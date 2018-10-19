The Bears list Mack (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After sitting out back-to-back practices to begin the week, Mack returned to the field in a limited capacity in the Bears' final session Friday. That wasn't enough for Mack to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend, so he'll be a risky option for those relying on him in IDP leagues. Though he's been a dominant pass rusher this season with five sacks and four forced fumbles in five games, Mack didn't make much of an impact after tweaking his ankle late in the Week 6 overtime loss to the Dolphins. Even if he gains clearance to play Sunday, Mack's snaps and/or effectiveness could be affected while he plays at less than 100 percent health.