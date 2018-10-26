Mack (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Mack's ankle is in about the same condition as it was at the same point last week. Of course, Mack was able to play in Sunday's 38-31 loss to New England, but he managed just one tackle and no sacks on 54 snaps. The lack of progress this week suggests Mack could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. He returned to practice Friday as a limited participant.

