Mack (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On a short week following Monday night's loss to the Rams, the Bears limited the practice time of some of their key players Wednesday through Friday. Mack was one of the veterans whose reps were restricted, as he sat out the first two sessions of the week before upgrading to limited activity Friday. His availability will be confirmed around 2:55 p.m. ET, when the Bears release their inactive list for the Week 8 contest.