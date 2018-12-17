Mack notched 2.5 sacks while adding six tackles in the Bears 24-17 win over the Packers.

Mack took full advantage of the Packers' depleted offensive line, leading to his highest sack total of the campaign. He's racked up 7.5 sacks in the six games since he returned after missing a pair of games due to injury, and he'll continue to be an elite weekly lineup option.