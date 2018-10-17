Bears' Khalil Mack: No practice reps Wednesday
Mack (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Coach Matt Nagy called Mack "day-to-day" as a result of the ankle injury picked up during Sunday's overtime defeat in Miami. The Bears will take a "cautious" approach with Mack, per Nagy, including holding him out of practice to kick off Week 7 prep. If the best-case scenario comes to pass and he plays Sunday against the Patriots, Mack will be looking to bounce back from his first sack-free outing of the campaign.
