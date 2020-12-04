site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-khalil-mack-no-practice-thursday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Khalil Mack: No practice Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 3, 2020
at
7:26 pm ET 1 min read
Mack (back) did not practice Thursday.
Mack hasn't practice in any capacity this week, but it sounds like he still has a fair shot to suit up against the Lions on Sunday. Coach Matt Nagy called Mack's absence from practice "precautionary," per PrideOfDetroit.com. The star pass rusher has 6.5 sacks through 11 contests.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read