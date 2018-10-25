Bears' Khalil Mack: 'Not 100 percent'
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Mack is "obviously not 100 percent" as a result of his right ankle injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mack's health has been compromised since he tweaked his right ankle in the second half of a Week 6 overtime loss at Miami. He followed that up with just one limited practice before taking the field this past Sunday against the Patriots, but he was again silent with no sacks and one solo tackle. Mack's practice regimen has remained the same this week, so it would seem he's destined for a questionable designation for Sunday's game versus the Jets. Assuming he suits up Week 8, he'll be attempting to bring down Sam Darnold, who has been sacked the 14th-most times (16) among NFL quarterbacks.
