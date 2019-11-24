Mack recorded a sack and three tackles in Chicago's 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Mack collected his first sack in four weeks and now has 6.5 on the season. In addition, he's only surpassed four tackles a single time since Week 1, and since he's moved to the linebacker position in IDP leagues, he's no longer the elite fantasy producer we've seen in the past, though he always possesses multi-sack upside each week.