Mack recorded a sack, a fumble recovery and three tackles in the Bears' 17-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

After posting four tackles in the opener, Mack was able to pick up his first sack of the season to bolster his fantasy performance. As he comes off a disappointing 2019 campaign in which he recorded just 8.5 sacks and 47 tackles, he'll need to ramp things up quickly if he's going to return to the dominant IDP force that he was from 2015-2018.