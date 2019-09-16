Bears' Khalil Mack: Notches first sack of season
Mack tallied a sack and a tackle in Chicago's 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.
After he spoiled fantasy owners of the ridiculously hot start to the 2018 season, he's been much more quiet to start this year. Regardless, there are few players in the league with his disruptive ability, and it's only a matter of time until he starts putting up dominant outings on a consistent basis.
