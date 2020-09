Mack (knee) was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against Detroit.

Mack appeared to be a full participant in training camp, but a knee injury limited him during all three of this week's practice sessions. Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune notes that the Bears would likely list Mack as probable if the team had that option, so it doesn't look as though there's any serious internal concern about his availability against the Lions on Sunday.