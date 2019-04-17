Bears' Khalil Mack: Participating in voluntary workouts
Mack is participating in the start of offseason workouts.
Mack was seen doing calisthenics and barbell shrugs, making it seem as if the knee injury he used as an excuse for skipping the Pro Bowl is no longer an issue. Of greater concern is Mack's transition to life under incoming defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who's replacing new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. However, general manager Ryan Pace said in February that Pagano isn't expected to make any significant changes to Fangio's scheme, so it's probably safe to assume Mack will continue to operate in a role that netted him 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 14 games during his debut season in Chicago.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...