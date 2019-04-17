Mack is participating in the start of offseason workouts.

Mack was seen doing calisthenics and barbell shrugs, making it seem as if the knee injury he used as an excuse for skipping the Pro Bowl is no longer an issue. Of greater concern is Mack's transition to life under incoming defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, who's replacing new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. However, general manager Ryan Pace said in February that Pagano isn't expected to make any significant changes to Fangio's scheme, so it's probably safe to assume Mack will continue to operate in a role that netted him 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 14 games during his debut season in Chicago.

