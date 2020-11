Mack intercepted a pass and tallied three stops in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Although Mack has posted between two and five tackles in each game this season, he's been a fantastic playmaker with 6.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and now an interception. When used in IDP leagues as a linebacker, he's dependent upon those big plays because he has a low scoring floor when they don't occur.