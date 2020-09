Mack notched half a sack and five tackles in the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

After picking up his first sack of the season in Week 2, Mack was able to add to his total while also posting a season high with five tackles. However, with just 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season, he offers fantasy managers an acceptable floor but unless he's able to put up consistent sack totals, his upside will remain disappointing.