Mack (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against Houston but expected to suit up, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mack has consistently played through questionable tags all season while dealing with a back issue, and it appears that pattern is set to continue with this new shoulder injury. Despite his limitations due to injury, Mack has compiled a respectable 6.5 sacks this season, though he hasn't posted one since Week 8.