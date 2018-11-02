Mack (ankle) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mack followed the same pattern last week when he managed a single limited practice before being held out of a 24-10 win over the Jets. A soft Week 9 matchup favors a cautious approach, but the Bears might decide to unleash Mack if his ankle feels good Sunday morning ahead of a 1:00 PM ET kickoff.