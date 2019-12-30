Mack recorded one tackle in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he concluded the season with 47 tackles 8.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Aside from his rookie season in 2014, this is the first time that Mack posted fewer than 10.5 sacks in a season. In addition, he tied his career-low in tackles, which he set last season. Along with his diminished numbers, his classification change from defensive end to linebacker stripped his massive fantasy value, and it'll be difficult to expect more than middling fantasy production when he returns to the Bears in 2020, which will be the third year of a six-year deal.