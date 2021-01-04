Mack tallied a sack and four tackles in Chicago's 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The 50 tackles Mack had was his highest in three years with the Bears, though he's posted between 47 and 50 tackles in each of those seasons. He's also had two straight seasons with fewer than 10 sacks, and although he's still an amazing NFL player, his IDP value is limited in leagues he's listed as a linebacker. After the team completes their playoff run, he'll enter the fourth year of a seven-year deal and likely maintain similar fantasy value that he's had the past couple seasons.