Mack (shoulder) was held to limited participation during the Bears' practice session Thursday.
There's no great concern just yet regarding the three-time All-Pro's potential Week 17 availability, as he has frequently had his practice reps managed throughout the 2020 campaign. Last week alone, Mack submitted a full session Wednesday before being listed as a DNP and a limited participant the subsequent two practices. Mack hasn't missed a contest all season, and it's possible Chicago is merely managing its star defender's workload heading into a vital Week 17 matchup against the Packers.