Bears' Khalil Mack: Scores touchdown in Chicago debut
Mack returned an interception for a touchdown while adding a sack and three tackles in Week 1 against the Packers.
As expected, Mack played a limited role, but he was an absolute beast in the first half, as the Bears rolled out to a 17-0 lead. Not only did he post huge numbers, but he created opportunities for his teammates to harass Aaron Rodgers. It'll be a major surprise if he isn't an elite IDP option, especially playing in Vic Fangio's defense.
