Bears' Khalil Mack: Sets new contract record

Mack and the Bears have reached agreement on a six-year, $141 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bears wouldn't have given up two first-round picks in their trade for the superstar pass rusher unless they were confident about signing him to a long-term deal. Mack appears to have bested Rams DL Aaron Donald in every key contract metric, receiving the largest deal for a non-quarterback in NFL history. The 27-year-old figures to play outside linebacker in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense, after switching back and forth between OLB and DE during his four seasons in Oakland.

