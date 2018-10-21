Mack (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The ankle injury limited Mack to just one practice this week, but he'll attempt to tough it out while the Bears look to slow down Tom Brady and company. According to Schefter, the Bears are unsure how much or how long he'll be able to play through the injury, so it may be worthwhile for Mack's fantasy owners to turn to another option in IDP leagues.