Bears' Khalil Mack: Showing improvement
Mack (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday, though coach Matt Nagy suggested his ankle is improving, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports
Mack sat out Sunday's contest against the Jets after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited Friday. The fact Nagy was optimistic about Mack's recovery bodes well for his chances to return against the Bills, though we'll have to continue to monitor his practice participation. If he sits out again, Aaron Lynch will likely see an increased workload.
