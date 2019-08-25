Bears' Khalil Mack: Spectator Saturday
Mack was rested during Chicago's preseason victory over the Colts.
After his first full offseason playing on a very talented defense, he could improve upon his first year with the Bears, when he put up 0.89 sacks per contest. The thing to watch for in IDP leagues is whether he's eligible for DL. He's listed as a linebacker by the Bears, in which case he might only be eligible to utilize as a linebacker in IDP leagues. He could still be useful as a linebacker IDP, especially if you start him during one of his multi-sack weeks, but it's generally hard for defensive linemen to keep up with the IDP utility provided by linebacker tackle totals, which Mack can't imitate given his 47 tackles in 2018.
