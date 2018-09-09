Mack will play, albeit in a limited role, Sunday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mack won't play the full game, which means he'll likely stick to pass-rushing situations while Sam Acho works on early downs. That leaves plenty of room for Mack to make a serious impact, as cutting down on Aaron Rodgers' time to throw will be key for the Bears. His raw talent always makes him a candidate to make a sack or two, but he's a tough play in IDP settings with a cap on his snap count.

More News
Our Latest Stories