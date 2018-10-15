Bears' Khalil Mack: Sustains ankle injury in Week 6 loss
Mack suffered an ankle injury after another player rolled up on his leg during Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Rapoport, Mack sustained the injury at some point in the second half, but remained in the game and played through the issue despite being in considerable pain. The injury likely impacted his effectiveness, however, as Mack logged a season-low two tackles and failed to record a sack while playing 62 of the Bears' 78 defensive snaps. Chicago will likely provide an update on Mack's condition by mid-week, but it wouldn't be surprising if the star edge rusher was limited or withheld from the team's next few practices leading up to Sunday's showdown with New England.
