Mack (back) was limited during Saturday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Mack popped up on the injury report Friday with back soreness, but coach Matt Nagy has maintained optimism that the star pass-rusher will be ready for Monday Night Football. The limited participation Saturday bodes well for Mack's chances to play. Mack will have a tough matchup if he does indeed suit up, as Jared Goff has been sacked on just 3.6 percent of dropbacks this year -- sixth in the league.