Mack recorded three tackles (two solo), two sacks and a pass defensed in Thursday's win over the Buccaneers.

Mack was causing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offensive line trouble all night, recording his first multi-sack performance since Week 4 of the 2019 season. He's now posted 3.5 sacks over the last four games, and he may be turning the tide as he tries to return to the form that made him a high-level IDP earlier in his career.