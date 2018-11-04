Bears' Khalil Mack: Unlikely to play Sunday
Mack (ankle) is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESP reports.
The Bears will not make it official until they get a look at Mack during pregame warmups.
