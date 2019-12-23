Play

Mack notched a sack and four tackles in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Mack recorded the Bears only sack of Patrick Mahomes, giving him three sacks over his last five games. However, this was the first time he's posted more than three tackles in six games, and he'll be a sack-dependent IDP option in Week 17 against the Vikings.

